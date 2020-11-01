Dennis J. Trelinski, Sr.

MUNSTER, IN - Dennis J. Trelinski Sr., age 68, of Munster, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Bill Trelinski and brother Michael Trelinski. He is still loved by many including his wife of 43 years Joyce and his three children and five grandchildren: Denise and Kunal Shah (Ellora, Anand and Arav), Dawn and Robert Niebling (Jase and Alexa), and Dennis Trelinski Jr. and Roxanne DeGraff.

Dennis has a beloved nephew from his brother Michael: Michael Patrick Trelinski. In addition, Dennis has two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews: Sandy and Paul Fenton (Marty; Mary), Shirley and Bill Renschen (Renee and Frank Sutherland; Randy and Carrie Renschen).

Dennis felt his greatest joy in spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends. He enjoyed attending church, traveling, the health club, bike riding, deer hunting with his son Dennis Jr., golfing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Dennis most recently worked at Petco Petroleum of Hinsdale, IL. Dennis' past employers included NiSource and Nicor (engineering). He was a graduate Vincennes University and Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in Geology. Dennis was a member of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Munster Calumet Harley Owners Group (HOG) and national HOG. Dennis regularly volunteered at St. Thomas More Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister and at their annual carnival. Dennis also volunteered for a number of events and causes including the Franciscan Health Club 5K run, BMW Golf Championship (ShotLink operator), Munster Harley Davidson Dealership, Calumet Park Cemetery Memorial Day Mass (Eucharistic Minister) and Pope Francis' US Inaugural Visit (2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).

Dennis generously donated his mortal body to the Anatomical Education Program of Indiana University. A memorial mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Munster, IN, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with Reverend Michael J. Yadron officiating. Burial of his ashes will take place privately by his family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in memory of Dennis J. Trelinski Sr. to St. Thomas More Catholic Church (8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN 46321).