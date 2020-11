Dennis Kras

Oct. 25, 1951 - Nov. 17, 2020

HAMMOND, IN - Dennis Kras, age 69, of Hammond, IN, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Bridges-Kras; son, Adam (Megan) Kras; daughter, Monica (Ken) Smith; stepdaughter, Julie (Steve) Click; grandchildren: Desaray, Natalee, Karlei, Kenzei, Xander, Austin and Ava; sisters: Sharon (Tom) Strbjak, Linda Raczak; brother-in-law, Mike (Vicki) Winarski as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Margaret Kras and wife, Karen Kras.

Dennis was a retired steel worker having over 44 years of service at ArcelorMittal in East Chicago, IN. After graduating from East Chicago Roosevelt, Dennis entered the Air Force.