Donald A. Spencer

CROWN POINT, IN - Donald A. Spencer, age 42 of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Cathy (nee Schoeffel) of 15 years; daughter Elizabeth Spencer; brother Robert Spencer; three sisters: Laura Spencer, Robin (Evaristo) Palmer, Sarah (Ryan) Clifton; grandmother Sarah (late Donald) Banter; and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Don was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. He was a union representative and steel worker at Harbison Walker Steel Company and also a member of USW Local #2003.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point on Thursday from 2:00 – 8:00 P.M. Please remember that only 25 people allowed inside building at a time.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 beginning at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point with Rev. James Wozniak officiating. At rest St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Crown Point.

Please remember that MASKS ARE MANDATORY inside of the funeral home and church. Please bring your own and maintain social distance.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.


Published by The Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive, Crown Point, IN 46307
Dec
4
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL
Dec
4
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Matthias Catholic Church
101 W. Burrell Dr, Crown Point, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
