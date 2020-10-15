Rev. Donald J. Fenske

CALUMET CITY, IL/FORMERLY OF CHICAGO, IL - Rev. Donald J. Fenske, age 88, retired pastor of Our Lady of Knock Church, Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020. Rev. Fenske was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Walter and Bernadette (nee Gagnon) Fenske. Rev. Fenske is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Wagner, dear uncle of John (Ginny), Rick (Janet), Susan (Glenn), and Gayle (Bob), great uncle of Kelly, Laura, Kevin, Erica, and Matt and great great uncle of Grace and Camden.

Friends may visit with Rev. Fenske's family on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Jesus Shepherd of Souls at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL location from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral service and burial will be private for clergy, family and invited guests. If you wish to view the service, it will be live streamed on www.facebook.com/jesusshepherdofsouls at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Fenske will be laid to rest at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL.

Rev. Fenske was ordained on April 12, 1958. He was the pastor at Our Lady of Knock Church for many many years where he developed and nurtured many friendships. He truly enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, skier and truly enjoyed playing tennis. He was a loving and caring human being not only to his family, friends and congregation but to everyone he met. He truly had a servant's heart and it was evident throughout his life. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rev. Donald J. Fenske's name to the (PRMAA) Priest Retirement Mutual Aid Association. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Rev. Donalds Fenske's care.

