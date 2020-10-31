Donald Stanley Timm

DYER, IN - Donald Stanley Timm of Dyer, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at the age of 87.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 2:00–8:00 p.m. with the eulogy starting at 7:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, IN 46373.

Donald is preceded in death by his loving wife, Annmarie Timm, his parents, his two sisters, brother and grandson.

Donald is lovingly remembered by his three children: Donald N Timm (Mary Kay), Mary A Timm (Sunny), Cheryl Timm Delaney (Kevin); grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Donald was born in Chicago, IL on November 27, 1932, and grew up in the neighborhood of Hegewisch. He was an Army Veteran and a retired steel worker.

Donald enjoyed his family and friends, was also a motorcycle enthusiast, collector of Lionel trains, and all around handyman.

He will be dearly missed by Family and friends.