Donald Wayne Maddack

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Donald Wayne Maddack, 81, of Merrillville, departed this life on November 30th 2020.

Left behind for now is his best friend and soulmate: wife of 60 years, Norma. Also left to mourn are three favorite sons: Dr. Donald (Janice) Maddack; Russ (Kathy) Cain, David (Jill) Maddack, and one favorite daughter, Beth (Darryl) Anderson; and his "awesome" grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Ryan (Alyssa) – Mia, Oliver; Amber (Nathan) – Hudson, Natalie, Peter; Brooke (Anthony); Rachel (Eric) – Michael; Bekah, Lauren, Sarah, Nick, Emma, and David.

Preceded into eternity by father, John Maddack, Sr., "Dad" James Watkins, mother, Helen Watkins, brother John Maddack, Jr, sister Lois Luke, and grandson, Christopher Anderson. Survived by sisters: Mary Lou (Donald) Weitzel, Marilyn Jones; and sister-in-law Gay Maddack.

Donald retired from Midwest Steel in Portage. He was the best husband, best dad, best brother, best uncle, and best friend, anyone could ever ask for. When faced with the possibility of death, Don had an unwavering trust in the Lord Jesus: "Whatever happens, I win." He was a longtime, devoted, hard-working, and beloved member of the First Christian Church of Crown Point. Donations can be sent to VNA Hospice of Valparaiso. No public service is planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME.

