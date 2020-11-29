Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna Heath

Donna Heath

LOWELL, IN - Donna Heath, 82, of Lowell, IN passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bobby; children: Rebecca (James Wm) Flack, William Heath, Jennifer Heath, Debra Schweitzer; grandchildren: Brandi (Jay Fisher) Flack, Erin I. (Jimmy L.) Hayes, James R. Flack, Luke WA. Flack, Bobby (Kayla Bulanda) Heath, Jacob, Sidney and Gram Shreve, Alison, Anastasia, Victor and Michel Schweitzer; great grandchildren: Madison L. Fisher, Zea M. Flack, Jimmy Wm., Jacob L., Cody J. and Brody C. Hayes, Bella M. Flack, Tyler F. Steffy, Adam, Matthew and Lyla Heath, Owen and Luna Shreve, Ariel Titara; sister, Sharon Frasure. Preceded in death by her son, Robert Ray Heath; parents, David and Cora Hanlon.

Donna was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Lowell. Private Burial will take place in Calumet Park Cemetery with a Memorial Service for Donna at a later date. SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sheets Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.