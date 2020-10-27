Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna M. Fikes
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Donna M. Fikes

VALPARAISO, IN - Donna M. Fikes, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born March 26, 1952 in Gary, IN to James A. and Josephine S. (Mikalowsky) Owen. On May 22, 1971 in Gary, IN Donna married Larry D. Fikes who survives along with their daughters, Kimberly (Josh) Gring and Kelley (Matt) Wethington; grandchildren, Xander, Nathan, and Noah Gring and Davis and Drake Wethington; and siblings, Ron Owen, Roger (Sandy) Owen, and Debbie (Mike) Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James E. Owen.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to VNA Hospice of NWI.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, IN 46383
Oct
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, IN 46383
Funeral services provided by:
Moeller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.