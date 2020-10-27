Donna M. Fikes

VALPARAISO, IN - Donna M. Fikes, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born March 26, 1952 in Gary, IN to James A. and Josephine S. (Mikalowsky) Owen. On May 22, 1971 in Gary, IN Donna married Larry D. Fikes who survives along with their daughters, Kimberly (Josh) Gring and Kelley (Matt) Wethington; grandchildren, Xander, Nathan, and Noah Gring and Davis and Drake Wethington; and siblings, Ron Owen, Roger (Sandy) Owen, and Debbie (Mike) Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James E. Owen.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to VNA Hospice of NWI.