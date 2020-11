Donna M. Redar

Happy 79th Birthday, Donna!

11/3/1941 - 12/25/2007

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you the day God called you Home.

You may be gone, but you will live on in our hearts forever.

Your Loving Husband, Tom; Children: Kris (Jeff) and Jeff (Karen); Grandson, Matt; Granddogs: Grady and Sugar.