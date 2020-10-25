Doris Ablin (nee Elisco)

HOBART, IN - Doris (nee Elisco) Ablin, age 96, of Hobart, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She had been surrounded and cared for, in person and virtually, by her family who adored and cherished her. Doris was born to Rueben and Frieda Elisco on June 20, 1924. She married Myer Ablin on January 24, 1945. She loved her family deeply and was happiest when she got to spend time in any capacity with those she loved. If you knew Doris, you knew you were in the presence of love, dedication, family and truth. She will be deeply missed.

She was a wonderful mother to three boys: Les (Marlene), Jeff (Pam), Marty (Myrna); seven grandchildren: Ron (Michelle), Craig (Pam), Rus (Donella), Denise (Brian), Brad (Carrie), Dan (Tammy), and Jim (Lisa), who all loved her dearly from near and far. Doris had a loving relationship with her seventeen great grandchildren, who adoringly called her GG.

Services private by family. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements.

