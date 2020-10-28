Menu
Doris M. Young
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Doris M. Young

VALPARAISO, IN - Doris M. Young, age 84 of Valparaiso, passed away on May 26, 2020 after an 18 year encounter with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on January 13, 1936 in Moran, KS to Frank and Katy Myers who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was daughter Teri Sue Wallace; brothers: Delbert and Lester Myers; sisters: Cleo Need and Pat Hawley.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years Bill; daughter Tina (Tim) Stiener; and brother Bill Myers. Also surviving are grandchildren: Ashlyn Stiener, Jonathan (Jessica) and Daniel (Michelle) Wallace. Many nieces and nephews and good friend Linda Garver.

Doris was a member of the Boone Grove Christian Church and throughout the years was a Deacon, Elder and was active in the Ruth Group. She was also Co-Director of the Christian Food Pantry along with husband Bill. For years Doris worked as a library aide at Boone Grove High School. Family and friends will always remember Doris as a God loving lady who had a great smile, a warm personality and a love of children. We will miss her!

A Celebration of Life Service and Luncheon will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway, Merrillville, IN. Temperatures will be taken, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Reservations are required, please call Tina at 219-779-9659 or Bill at 219-707-8616 by November 1, 2020. Memorials may be made to the Boone Grove Christian Church, Box 92, Boone Grove, IN 46302.


Published by The Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Avalon Manor
3550 E. Lincoln Highway, Merrillville, Indiana
