Dorothy A. Barnard

Dorothy A. Barnard (nee Adams)

GRIFFITH, IN - Dorothy A. Barnard (nee Adams), 87, of Griffith, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Richard; loving children: Gene (Cheryl) Barnard, Barb (Bill) Rhoades, Lisa (Bob) Kauchak; adoring grandchildren: Mike (Emma) Barnard, Eric (Kendra) Barnard, Steven (Kim) Barnard, Matthew Kauchak; three beloved great grandchildren; sister-in-law JoLynn Adams; and numerous additional loving family and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; Steve and Helen Adams; brother Dennis Adams; grandson Kyle Gordon.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN, 46319, burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

Dorothy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church for over 60 years.

For additional information, please contact HILLISDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.



Published by The Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Church
525 N. Broad St., Griffith, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
rest in peace awesome mom
scott
November 22, 2020