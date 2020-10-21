Menu
Dorothy A. Fasiang

Dorothy Ann Fasiang (nee Martinovich)

MERRILLVILLE - Dorothy Ann Fasiang, 93, of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Robert; five children: Susan (Alan) Borsari, Meg (Scott) Murphey, Amy (Dave) Nissen, Katy (Michael) Denight, and Rob Fasiang; sister-in-law, Sister M. Brigid SSCM (Martha); eight grandchildren: Gina (Mike) Valerius, Julia Borsari (fiance Matt Huffaker), Gregory Borsari, Sarah (Ben) Brooks, Rachel Nissen (fiance Ben Schoepf), Philip (Ann) Denight, Emily (David) Denight Kelly, and Jeffrey (Brenna) Denight; two great-grandchildren: Louis Valerius and Wiley Denight; and many niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, younger brothers Frank (Marjorie) and Robert (Kathleen) Martinovich and brothers-in-law, Joseph (Janet) and Thomas (Rosalie) Fasiang.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd St., Calumet City, IL. Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321, prior to mass. Due to the pandemic, please attend wearing a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls or Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius.

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com



Published by The Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321
Oct
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Knock Church
501 163rd St, Calumet City, Indiana
