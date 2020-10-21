Dorothy Ann Fasiang (nee Martinovich)

MERRILLVILLE - Dorothy Ann Fasiang, 93, of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Robert; five children: Susan (Alan) Borsari, Meg (Scott) Murphey, Amy (Dave) Nissen, Katy (Michael) Denight, and Rob Fasiang; sister-in-law, Sister M. Brigid SSCM (Martha); eight grandchildren: Gina (Mike) Valerius, Julia Borsari (fiance Matt Huffaker), Gregory Borsari, Sarah (Ben) Brooks, Rachel Nissen (fiance Ben Schoepf), Philip (Ann) Denight, Emily (David) Denight Kelly, and Jeffrey (Brenna) Denight; two great-grandchildren: Louis Valerius and Wiley Denight; and many niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, younger brothers Frank (Marjorie) and Robert (Kathleen) Martinovich and brothers-in-law, Joseph (Janet) and Thomas (Rosalie) Fasiang.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd St., Calumet City, IL. Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321, prior to mass. Due to the pandemic, please attend wearing a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls or Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius.

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com