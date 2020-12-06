Dorothy Garretson Appel

Aug. 3, 1923 - Dec. 3, 2020

MUNSTER, IN - Dorothy Garretson Appel died in Munster, IN on December 3, 2020 at the age of 97. Dorothy was born August 3, 1923 in Philadelphia and while growing up, also resided in Memphis, TN and Denver. She graduated from Denver East High School, where she met the love of her life, David Robert Appel, when he sat behind her in math class. She went on to graduate from Christian College, now Columbus College, in Columbia, MO. She and David married in 1950 and were married for 53 years before he preceded her in death in 2003. Dorothy was a fierce wife, mother and active member of her communities in Pueblo, CO, Munster, IN and Longview, TX. Dorothy returned to Munster in 2010 to reside in Hartsfield Village where she made many dear friends and lived her final ten years.

Dorothy was a force never to be forgotten by any who met her and she will be sorely missed. She is survived by her two children: Julie Appel Glavin (Dan) of Munster and Stephen Leslie Appel (Patti) of Winter Park, FL; five grandchildren: Leslie Scott (Doug) of Glen Ellyn, IL, Katharine Payne (Michael) of Nashville, TN, Kristine Harb (Ricky) of Tampa, FL; bridget Speranza (Patrick) of Munster; and Thomas Appel (Rachel) of Boulder, CO; and six great grandchildren: Charlotte, Miles, Lucy, Elizabeth, Anna, and Lillian.

To keep all who loved her safe during the CoVid 19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Dorothy's ashes will be scattered in the mountains near Winfield, CO, to join her husband Dave's. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN. In her memory, Dorothy would ask that you be kind to all and make good decisions. www.kishfuneralhome.net