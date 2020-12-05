Earl Ray Yoho, Jr.

DYER, IN - Earl Ray Yoho Jr., 85, of Dyer, went to be with our Lord on December 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elaine, and his five daughters: Sharon (late Scott) Gyure, Linda (Dave) Robley, Donna (Joe) Leslie, Janice (Lou) Biancardi, and Brenda Plohg. He was a proud and loving grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of nine, soon to be ten. He also leaves behind his brother Jer, his sister Betty, and countless friends, some of whom were lifelong.

Visitation with his family will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 with a brief memorial service at 4:30 p.m.

Earl retired as a lieutenant colonel after 30 years in the military. He was an avid fisherman, historian, and author. Earl was also a Shriner and a member of the American Legion and the Power Squadron. He started his career at Youngstown Steel and, after much hard work, succeeded in multiple business ventures. His two greatest loves in life were his family, and our country.

At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, monetary gifts will be donated throughout the community to organizations close to his heart.

