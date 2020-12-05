Menu
Earl Ray Yoho Jr.
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1935
DIED
December 2, 2020

Earl Ray Yoho, Jr.

DYER, IN - Earl Ray Yoho Jr., 85, of Dyer, went to be with our Lord on December 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elaine, and his five daughters: Sharon (late Scott) Gyure, Linda (Dave) Robley, Donna (Joe) Leslie, Janice (Lou) Biancardi, and Brenda Plohg. He was a proud and loving grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of nine, soon to be ten. He also leaves behind his brother Jer, his sister Betty, and countless friends, some of whom were lifelong.

Visitation with his family will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 with a brief memorial service at 4:30 p.m.

Earl retired as a lieutenant colonel after 30 years in the military. He was an avid fisherman, historian, and author. Earl was also a Shriner and a member of the American Legion and the Power Squadron. He started his career at Youngstown Steel and, after much hard work, succeeded in multiple business ventures. His two greatest loves in life were his family, and our country.

At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, monetary gifts will be donated throughout the community to organizations close to his heart.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.




Published by The Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Memorial service
4:30p.m.
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, Indiana 46322
You will be missed at our table on mondays but never forgotten. Thank you for your service.
Steve Teibel
December 5, 2020
We will greatly miss our beloved Friend, wonderful next door Neighbor , and Patriot ; Earl Yoho. It has been an honor to know this dear family man . Our hearts and prayers are with Elaine, and his entire family . God Bless you!
Tom Debi and Marissa Mullins
December 5, 2020