Edith M. Spears

Jan. 17, 1923 - Nov. 26, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Edith M. Spears, age 97, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1923 in Latrobe, PA.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Roger) Owen; son, Ronald Spears; sisters: Margaret (George) Little, Lucy (Pete) Sheedy and Judy Miller; grandchildren: Anthony Owen, Thomas (Donna) Spears, Tammy Spears and Eydie Spears; great grandchildren: Tiffany (Jimmy) Rudziewicz, Brittany Spears, Riley Spears, Thomas Spears and Jonathan Jordan; great great grandchildren: Kylann and Huntley Rudziewicz. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Spears; grandson, Timothy Spears; brothers, William Carnes and Charles Himler and sister, Hazel Hall.

Edith was a homemaker for most of her life, she enjoyed cooking and taking care of her household and family. When the kids were older she worked for 22 years as a baker at Calumet High School before retiring at age 62.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. Due to covid restrictions masks and social distancing are required at all times in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

Livestream of Funeral Services will be available at 12:00 pm CST on Wednesday at the following link:

