Edward J. Spudich "Spud"

HIGHLAND, IN -

Edward J. Spudich "Spud" age 62, of Highland, passed away at home on Wednesday November 25, 2020. Edward is survived by his brother Ronald Spudich; nephew Randall Zellers; niece Amy Zellers; aunt Carolyn Applegate; uncle Donald Spudic; and many cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Rosalee Spudich and sister Nancy Zellers (nee Spudich).

Edward was a 1976 graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School. He worked at Inland Steel 2BOF before becoming employed with Jeff's Movers. Edward was a lifelong member of the East Chicago Goodfellows Club. He was also a die-hard Cubs fan.

Services are pending and entrusted to SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com