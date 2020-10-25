Eileen Mintier

MARCELLUS, NY - Eileen Mintier, 85, of Marcellus, beloved wife of Scott A. Mintier, for 44 years, entered eternal life on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Beloved wife of Scott, she is survived by her four children: Kathleen E. McDonald (Maya Mullenex) of Franklin, WI, Teresa (Kevin) Twohill of Clifton Park, Stefan A. Mintier of Seattle, WA and Michael S. (Lauren) Mintier of Syracuse. She is the cherished grandmother of Haleigh, Ethan, and Delaney Twohill, all of Clifton Park; and Alexandra and Owen Mintier, of Syracuse. She is the beloved sister of Phillip A. (the late Cathy) Hawkins of Cincinnati, OH; and the late Carol A. (late, James) Mitchner also of Ohio. She was a loving aunt of several nieces and nephews.

Born in Akron, OH, Eileen was the daughter of the late Clayton F. and Edith G. Fickle Hawkins and a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1952.

A resident of Clifton Park and Plattsburgh, NY; Eileen also lived in Roswell, NM; Munster, IN and Loudonville, OH.

Eileen retired in 1992 from the Chamber of Commerce in Roswell, NM where she was the Director of Retirement Services. Before that she worked for The Flexible Co. in Loudonville, OH and at Purdue University as an Assistant Dean in Hammond, IN.

Eileen occasionally enjoyed Johnny Walker Black, an extra dry martini, or a Bailey's with coffee. She was fastidious about her grooming, from head to toes. She believed the higher the hair, the closer she was to God. Her hobbies and interests included interior design, decorating, playing Euchre, and reading. She took great pride in keeping a warm and welcoming home for family and friends.

She was a very kind and loving woman, who fostered a series of cats and dogs. She loved her family and was an avid fan who cheered her children on with their basketball, softball, and volleyball matches. Nothing stopped her from being the fiercest protector and biggest advocate of her family. Eileen was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park, NY 12065. Given current Coronavirus conditions all mourners outside the state of NY are asked to attend virtually. Details will be provided.

Private calling hours by family invitation, in person for NY State mourners only, will be held on Tuesday, October 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Virtual accommodations will be made for out of state mourners.

Facial coverings (masks) and 6 ft. social distancing must be adhered to inside and outside the funeral home, as well as the Church. Capacity limitations will be strictly enforced for everyone's well-being.

The immediate family extends their sincere gratitude to all extended family members and friends for their loving wishes in this sad time. She left us too soon but her indelible impact will be with us forever.

Those who wish to may make memorial contributions to The Faustman Lab to cure Type 1 Diabetes in memory of Eileen Mintier. (www.faustmanlab.org/donate) She constantly prayed for a cure for her grandson Ethan who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at a young age.

