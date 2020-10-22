Eileen Schuster

HAMMOND, IN - Eileen Winifred Schuster (nee McLaughlin) 89, of Hammond passed away on October 19th, 2020 following a brief illness. Eileen was born on July 25, 1931 in Belfast Northern Ireland to Stuart and Jean McLaughlin. Eileen immigrated to the United States in 1952. On April 12, 1958 she married John E. (Jack) Schuster who preceded her in death in 2002. She is survived by one sister, Jean (Tom) Burns; Six Children: Siobhan (Larry Ziolkowski) Munoz, Edward (Belinda) Schuster, Sean Schuster, David Schuster, Sarah Schuster and James Schuster; three grandchildren: John (Annie) Schuster, Matthew Munoz and Steven Schuster; one great granddaughter, Elizabeth Eileen Schuster; former son in law Ric Munoz; countless friends, and numerous nieces and nephews. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents Stuart and Jean; special Aunts: Rebecca (Auntie Becky) Bourne and Joan (Paddy) Mclaughlin; five sisters: Moya (Bob) Bigler, Ita (Gene) Sinisi, Ethna (Emerson) Penny, Sheila (Lee) Asseo, and infant Kathleen; and three brothers: Stuart (Sheila), Ted (Mary Ellen) and James (Melanie) McLaughlin.

Eileen was a beautiful, kind, warm and welcoming woman. Her home on Forest Avenue was always open to friends and relatives. For years she and her beloved Jack hosted a huge party on Christmas evening that had the house bursting at the seams; with dancing, laughter and good times extending to the wee hours of the morning. In recent years, she hosted a smaller more subdued St. Patrick's Day gathering. She was a great cook, among her specialties was the corned beef and cabbage served up at the St. Patrick's Day parties as well as spaghetti, chocolate chip cookies and Irish soda bread. Eileen had a beautiful Irish singing voice and was a talented seamstress and knitter. She hand made her wedding dress and many of her children's baby outfits; to this day her Irish sweaters and blankets remain with her children and grandchildren as lasting mementos. In 2017, she was able to return to her beloved Ireland and her old neighborhood in Belfast with her children and grandchildren. She was also overjoyed to welcome her first Great Granddaughter, Elisabeth Eileen Schuster who was born last December.

Eileen was devoted to her family and for years worked alongside Jack in his accounting business. She had an especially close bond with her sisters who were all stylish, strong, and fiercely loyal to their families. Her kindness, warm smile and Irish lilt will never be forgotten.

Considering the current health conditions, a private service and burial will be held. A memorial service to celebrate Eileen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Please visit burnskish.com