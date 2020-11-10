Elaine Grigoriadis

WHITING - Elaine Grigoriadis, age 83 passed away on November 4, 2020.

She is survived by her loving sons: Greg (Jenny) Grigoriadis, Chris Grigoriadis, Paul (Helen) Grigoriadis; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild; sister Dimitra Ambatzidis; many nieces, nephews, family and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband John.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, (77th and Lincolnwood), Schererville with Reverand Constantine Aliferakis officiating. At rest Ridgelawn Cemetery.

Friends are invited to visit with Elaine's family on Wednesday from 9:00 AM till time of service at the Church.

COVID-19 protocol, masks and social distancing required.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME SCHERERVILLE

219-322-6616.