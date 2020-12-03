Menu
Elaine M. Jacob
1926 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1926
DIED
November 4, 2020

Elaine M. Jacob

May 4, 1926 - Nov. 5, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Elaine M. Jacob, age 94, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Golden Living Center. She was born on May 5, 1926 to the late Joseph and Bertha (nee Rothamel) Hamilton in Gary, IN.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier and a past Lady Sodality member. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her son: Joseph Leroy Jacob; two daughters: Linda (Eddie) Mendez and Paulette J. Jacob; five grandchildren: Jason Jacob, Jennifer (Tom) Courtney, Terri Lynn (Rod) Cook, David Paul (Jennifer) Vittetoe and Lester James Vittetoe II; six great-grandchildren: Helena, Elijah and Anielly Kemp, Tristan, Reveille and Sophia Vittetoe; sister Murial "Mo" Matsey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jacob; son, John Jacob; two grandchildren: Eric Allen and Brad Len Kemp; two sisters: Josephine Combs and Sylvia Niehaus.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St. Lake Station, IN 46405, with Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave. Lake Station, Indiana 46405. 219-962-1606 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com



Published by The Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
Published by The Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Xavier Church
2447 Putnam St, Lake Station, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
My heart goes out to the Jacob family. Elaine was a great person & neighbor. Very giving huge ❤.
Nancy George-Lasocki
Friend
December 1, 2020
She was a great neighbor and family.my father went to school with her and knew my whole family .she made the best food I loved her cabbage and noodles and bugged her for years to tell me how too make it ,then she finally showed me how and she got the first bowl that I made I received a A+ grade she told me it tasted just like hers Love You you will be missed!!!!
Brian Silverthorn
Friend
December 1, 2020
Could not of asked for a nicer neighbor.
Greg Kolakoski
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
Angela Tassone
November 30, 2020
Elaine was a wonderful lady. She was always full of spunk. She told you just like it was and held nothing back. I will miss her and will always love her
Susan Colunga
Friend
November 26, 2020