Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elaine Marie Oakley

Elaine Marie Oakley (nee Siurek)

WESTFIELD, IN - Elaine Marie Oakley (nee Siurek), 85, formerly of Highland, IN passed away peacefully at home in Westfield, IN on October 28, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, John B. Oakley and survived by her brother, Thomas Siurek (Mona); and children: Jon (Lori), Michael (Maureen), Steven (Michele) and Joseph Oakley (Michelle). Elaine had six grandchildren: Jacob, Alex, Dylan, Lauren, Nathan and Madeline.

Elaine spent her life serving her community as a registered nurse and a precinct committee woman in Highland, and attending 1000's of sporting events in support of her children. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Highland and the school nurse.

The family will be holding a service to celebrate Elaine's life at a future date when it is safe for her friends and family to attend.

Memorial contributions can be made to the share foundation. SHARE Foundation with the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To Elaine´s family, our condolences. She was a very kind and caring nurse at OLG. May she Rest In Peace.
Ed, Julie Dernulc
November 1, 2020