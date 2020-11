Elizabeth Ann Chapa

IN LOVING MEMORY ELIZABETH ANN CHAPA

On Her 17th Anniversary In Heaven.

JULY 23, 1984 -

NOVEMBER 21, 2003

We miss you. You were taken from us way too soon.

Those we love do not go away. They walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed, still very dear. Your memories we treasure. You're forever in our hearts. Love, Mom, Dad, Mary, Andy, Gerry, Vicki, Angelica, Alvaro, Zachary, Aliza, Amber, Lil' G, Esmeralda, Darwin and Family