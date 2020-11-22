Elizabeth Ann Kelly

May 25, 1988 - November 20, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Elizabeth Ann Kelly, age 32, of Portage passed away Friday November 20, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born May 25, 1988 in Munster, Indiana. Elizabeth was a client and employee of Opportunity Enterprises while her health allowed. Elizabeth loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed.

Elizabeth is survived by her parents, Cindy and Glen Thornton of Portage; her brother, Glen (Stacy) Thornton of Florida; her grandfather, Robert F. (Aurora) Kelly of Hobart; her loving Aunts, Kathy Kelly, Sue Kelly, Judi Thornton and Nancy (Bill) Gasser all of Portage; her cousins, Ryan Hall, Sean Hall, Karen Hussey, Alyssa Arbuckle and Erin Beardsley; and many dear friends.

Elizabeth's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Harbor Light Hospice Team.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a future date.

Memorial gifts are preferred to Opportunity Enterprises at www.oppent.org in lieu of flowers.