Elizabeth (Betty) F. Goodlad

CROWN POINT, IN -

(3/29/1927-10/11/2020) Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Frisbie Goodlad, 93, died Sunday in Olathe, KS, after a brief illness. A longtime Crown Point resident, Betty was born and raised in Chicago. She was a 1949 graduate of DePauw University where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Warren A. Goodlad, whom she married Jan. 19, 1950 in LaGrange, IL. She moved to Kansas to be near her younger daughter following the death of her husband in 2018. She resided at Vintage Park in Paola, KS, at the time of her death.

She is survived by two daughters, Marti Goodlad (Tom) Heline of South Bend and Linda (Lee) Wiersma of Paola, KS; three grandchildren, William (Beth) Centifanto and Laura Heline, both of Evansville, and Amy (Jared) Slav of Osceola; and five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan, Luke and Sarah Centifanto of Evansville, and Dominic Slav of Osceola.

Betty was a homemaker, volunteer and former teacher. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and aunt involved in her daughter's activities as they grew up in Fort Wayne. She moved from there to Crown Point in 1971. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, United Methodist Women (past president), Christian Caregivers, American Association of University Women Literature Group and the Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. November 7, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Crown Point. Friends may visit with the family at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Because of the current pandemic, health protocols for wearing masks and social distancing will be practiced.

Interment will be at Chapel Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Preferred memorials are to the First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Dengel and Son Funeral Home of Paola assisted with arrangements.