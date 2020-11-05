Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ella Mae Cobb

Ella Mae Cobb

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ella Mae age 77, of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.

She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Robinson; two grandchildren: Daria Denise Young and Edwin Samell Gant and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at New Life Outreach Church, 4756 McCook Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment, Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Robinson and Cobb families during their time of loss.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave, East Chicago, IN 46312
Nov
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Life Outreach Church
4756 McCook Avenue, East Chicago , Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.