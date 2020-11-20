Ellen E. Gebauer

ROSELAND, IL - Ellen E. Gebauer, age 95, of Roseland, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Ellen is survived by three of her five children, two daughters in law and two sons in law; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, son Paul, daughter Ellen; and sisters: Evelyn, Adriana, Henrietta, and Josephine.

Ellen was employed by Pullman Aircraft during the early 1940's, retail at Horney's Value Village and K-Mart from 1960-1999. She attended Fenger High School in Roseland, IL.

Ellen was an avid Cubs and Bulls fan. She enjoyed country music and old western movies and novels. ...and maybe a bit of Frank Sinatra. Ellen's favorite memories were being with family at Ford Lake, near Fountain, MI.

Ellen will be laid to rest at the family plot at Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Ellen's name to Vitas Hospice at https://vitascommunityconnection.org/.

