Esther Marie Kruger

Esther Marie Kruger, daughter of Herman and Esther Foelber, born in Hot Springs, SD on July 4, 1922, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at age 98 years young. She is survived by her three sons: Paul (Sally) Kruger of Albuquerque, John (Becky) Kruger of Valparaiso, and Tom (Patty) Kruger of Valparaiso; her brother Paul Foelber of Oviedo, Florida; two grandchildren: Kelly (Kruger) Anthony and Elizabeth (Kruger) Naidicz; along with many nieces, nephews and loving friends. She is preceded in death by her late husband Fred, sister Ruth, and brothers Harold and Robert.

She met the love of her life, Fred, while both were attending Valparaiso University. They married on August 23, 1947. Both had lifelong careers at Valparaiso University, with Esther working in various departments for over 30 years. She dedicated herself to God; kind and soft spoken, she always had time to answer a question or help solve a problem. A lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, she made it plain that the talents we possess are wonderful gifts of God. She enjoyed playing bridge, socializing with friends, and listening to classical music. She is dearly missed by all who loved her.

A visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Fred Niedner officiating with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Valparaiso, or Valparaiso University.