Eugene J. Hanyzewski, Sr.

HIGHLAND, IN - Eugene J. Hanyzewski, Sr. age 94 of Highland (formerly of East Chicago) passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1925 in Michigan City, IN to Martin and Josephine (Kuc) Hanyzewski. Eugene was a graduate of Hammond Tech and Purdue Calumet University. He was a jack of all trades and a MacGyver of fixing things, he held many jobs through life including working for the B&O Railroad at 16, Pin setter at Pin Bowl, Wedding Bartender, attendant at Dobosz/Bunchek Service Station, and most recent served as a volunteer at Munster Community Hospital. Eugene started his career at Standard Oil Company then worked briefly for EC Civil Service. He retired from Inland Steel with 27 years of service and was affectionately known as "Pops". He served in WWII in the Army Air Corp and in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was proud member of Allied Post 369 achieving 75-year membership and was an Authorized Provider in the Military Funeral Honors Program. He was a devout Catholic and member of St Stanislaus Parish, and Knights of Columbus Council 1700. Eugene was a founding member of St. Stan's Holy Name Society, Happy Timers, and member of the St. Cecilia's Choir.

Preceded in death by loving wife of 60 years Loretta (nee Szarkowicz). He was also preceded in death by his sister Dorothy (Solomon) Lakatos, brother Paul (Sara Ann) Hanyzewski, baby brother Martin and numerous beloved sister and brother in laws. He is survived by daughter Mary Jo (Robert) Erickson, daughter Denise (Charles) Erickson, son Raymond (Catherine) Hanyzewski, son Eugene (Sharon) Hanyzewski, Jr., daughter Karen (Late Gregory) Knox and son Gerald Hanyzewski. Survived by cherished grandchildren: Lauren, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Adam, Ethan, Daniel, Corissa, Cristin, Raymond, Nathan, Amanda, Katherine, Stephen, Gregory; and great grandchildren: Lucas, Clara, Luke, Cailey, Jonathan, Cassey, and Carter. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many treasured neighbors and friends from East Chicago and Highland. Gene was a frequent contributor to The Times and his letters will be missed. He was an avid Chicago and College sports fan, and made his opinions known from his armchair.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Acevez Funeral Home, 4918 Magoun Ave. East Chicago.

A Mass will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Stanislaus Church, East Chicago, with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating.

Closing prayer will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to Mass.

A burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Stanislaus Church or Share Foundation.

