Eugene P. Carrabine

VALPARAISO, IN -

Eugene P. Carrabine, age 87 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully, December 4, 2020. He graduated from Emerson High School, Class of 51, and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame, where he also played for the Fighting Irish football team. He was a Navy veteran. Gene worked for The American Water Company for many years and officiated both Big 10 and NFL football. He was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Gene was a Gary city councilman, a member of Rotary, Catholic Order of Foresters, Knights of Columbus, Merrillville School Board, and was an inductee to the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.

He was preceded in death by siblings: Richard, Martin, Luke, and Leo Carrabine.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Dolores; children: Cary (Kathy) Carrabine, Casey (Ami) Carrabine, Cara (Dillon) Carrabine-Dalton; eight grandchildren: Kyle, Courtney, Carly, Ciara, Colton, Carson, Mia, Raegan; two great-grandchildren: Sloane and Gannon; siblings: John (Jerry) Carrabine, and Mary (late Carl) Rusca; many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. Private burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.

www.burnsfuneral.com