Eugene Piotroski
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Eugene Piotroski

1927 - 2020 Eugene passed away on April 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen and father, Joseph, as well as his brother, Kenneth.

Eugene was a local deli owner having owned stores in Chicago, Lansing and Calumet City, IL. He was an avid golfer and bowler, having traveled all over the Midwest bowling in tournaments.

There will be a Mass held at 11 a.m. in his honor on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Andrews Church followed by internment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Both services are open to all who would like to attend.


Published by The Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Andrews Church
