Eva M. Verta (nee Riccio)

DYER, IN - Eva M. Verta (nee Riccio), age 92, late of Dyer, IN formerly of the East Side and Lansing, passed away surrounded by her family on October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Remo Verta. Loving mother of: Michelina (late Alberto) Cappello, Giuseppe (Lidia) Verta, Mike (Pamela) Verta, Rosina (Luigi) Giovane, Marisa (Mark) Richardson, and Nancy (Ken) DeVries. Loving adoptive mother of: Sue Taylor and Kelly McKay. Cherished grandmother of: Salvatore, Susan, Eva, Laura, Lisa, Jillian, Michael, Pasquale, Timothy, Gianna, Gunnar, Grace, Grant, Erik, Danielle and Trevor. Dearest great grandmother of: Robby, Emily, Samantha, Matthew, Dino, Lorenzo, Lexi, Luca, Emilia, Chloe, Maddy, Ava, Landon, Jason, Toni, Gia, Hallie, Maverick and Dane. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Eva is preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters. Her family was the priority and greatest joy of her life. Her vibrant spirit and generous kindness always made you feel like you were one of her own.

Visitation Monday, November 2, 2020 from 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. Michael Church, Schererville. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you are attending the visitation or funeral services, masks are required. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.