Felicia "Phyllis" Lembas

Felicia "Phyllis" Lembas (nee Scarleski)

LANSING, IL - Felicia "Phyllis" Lembas (nee Scarleski), age 101, late of Lansing and formerly Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Anthony's Assisted Living in Lansing, IL where she lived for the past seven years. Beloved wife of the late John Lembas. Loving mother of the late George (Carol) Lembas, Nancy (Donald) Kiran and Linda Brann. Proud grandmother of David Lembas, Laura Roberts, Rebecca (Andrew) DeLaurentis, Daniel (late Lauren) Kiran, Stacey (fiance Will Seibold) Kiran, Karen Brann, Ashley Brann and Nicole Brann. Cherished great grandmother of Jenna and Curtis Roberts, Madison and Mackenzie Kiran. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents: Gus and Sally Scarleski; and siblings: Joseph (Marie) Scarleski, Gus (Laura) Scarleski, Edward (Irene) Scarleski and Jean (Ben) Dudek.

Felicia was a proud member of the Rosary Ladies, Young at Hearts and St. Catherine's Lodge. She and John were the owners of Hegewisch Lanes and she was an avid lifelong Cubs fan. Felicia was a warm, loving person and had a multitude of lifelong friends.

Visitation 10:00 a.m Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Florian Church, 13145 S. Houston Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 followed by a 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Arrangements entrusted to OPYT FUNERAL HOME 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 (773) 646-1133 or

www.opytfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Florian Church
13145 S. Houston Ave, Chicago, Illinois
Nov
17
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Florian Church
13145 S. Houston Ave., Chicago, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Opyt Funeral Home
