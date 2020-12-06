Felix Torres

Mar. 19, 1929-Dec. 2, 2020

HAMMOND, IN - Felix Torres, age 91, of Hammond, formerly a longtime resident of Gary, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

He is survived by his children: Anna (Antonio) Holguin, Alice (Antonio) Martinez, Virginia (Epifanio) Feliciano, Felix III (Judy) Torres, and Maria (Felipe) Hernandez; grandchildren: Antonio (Natalie), Melissa (Clarence) Carter, Elyse, Christian, Antonio III , Brittany, Alex, Briana (Aaron) Hill, Felix IV (Brianne), Jacqueline, Felipe, and Serena; great grandchildren: Antonio, Andrew, Alyssa and Jaden: siblings: Antonio (Adelaida) Torres and Trinidad Robledo; special sister-in-law, Isabel (Joe) Escobedo; nieces: Elena Rivera & Teresa Baez-Nava; fur grandbabies: Jack, Cooper, Bella, Butters and Gizmo.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carmen Torres; infant daughter Maria de Carmen; parents, Feliciano and Maria S. Torres; siblings: Juan, Justino, Guillermo, Guadalupe Vela and best friend/brother-in-law Epifanio Rivera.

Felix was born in Bloomington, TX, he was a proud Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired steelworker of Inland Steel Company with 36 years of service. He was a member of the E.C. American Legion Post 508.

Felix was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Gary where he was a member of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society and the Guadalupe Association; he was a current member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Hammond.

Felix had a fierce love of his family and friends. He was a man of adventure and loved traveling with his daughter and son-in-law, especially to visit his family in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. He enjoyed sitting on his deck on a sunny day, bird watching, listening to Tejano music and reading history books. Felix has touched so many lives and he will be sorely missed by his family and everyone who loved him.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family has chosen to have a private mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Charles Mosley Celebrant. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary. The family will have a private visitation at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). A livestream of the Mass will be available at 10 a.m. CST on Monday, December 7th at our website www.bockenfunerals.com. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600.