Filomena Sweeney

DYER, IN - Filomena Sweeney of Dyer, IN passed away October 6, 2020.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Terese Sweeney; her loving niece, Sandra (Steve) (nee McCambridge) Skiba; her loving nephew, Randy McCambridge; great-niece Shelley (Matt) (nee Skiba) Cassady; great-nephew, Garett (Kori) Skiba; great-great niece, Gianna; and great-great nephews: Quinn, Nolan, and Callen.

She is preceded in death by her loving sons: Timothy and Joseph Sweeney; her loving sister, Anna May McCambridge; and her parents Nancy and Joe Cicero.

Filomena had an unconditional, positive regard for anyone that she encountered and found a friend in everyone she met. She loved singing and dancing, playing cards and games, playing the slot machines and lotto, and visiting with her friends, but most of all she cherished spending time with her family whom she loved the most. Later in her life, Filomena, who was known around town as "Cookie" (for being such a tough cookie) would spend her days visiting some of her favorite places including Cost Cutters, Nick's Lotto Store, The Produce Depot, Coffee Cabin, Walgreens, and Chase Bank in Dyer where she was "treated like a Queen" and everything was always "wonderful, wonderful"! It brought her great joy to see all her friends around town, especially her Bridge Club, many of the members being her lifelong friends. She also enjoyed visiting with her neighbors John and Renita who were "friends first".

This beloved Mother and family matriarch was a joy to everyone she met; a peacemaker, a shining spirit, a comfort and guiding light to anyone who had to pleasure to spend any time with her. The family would also like to thank her long-term care partners, Janet, KJ, and Layla who vowed never to leave her care and fulfilled that promise until the day she passed. We'd also like to thank the team at Unity Hospice who fought ferociously to make Filomena's comfort their top priority.

Filomena was raised in Calumet City, IL, a graduate of Thornton Fractional North High School, and a lifelong resident of Dyer, IN.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. A mass will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. John the Evangelist Church at 10701 Olcott Ave., St. John, IN 46373. Burial to follow at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. www.burnskish.com