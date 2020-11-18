Florence Gresh (nee Duriavig)

CROWN POINT, IN - Florence Gresh (nee Duriavig), age 96, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Florence is survived by her children: Robert Gresh and Karen (Glenn) Rodd; grandchildren: Karen Lynn (Jonathan) Pomeroy, Kymalee Gresh, Krysta (Joshua) Van Kleek, Kyle (Sophy Sanders) Rodd; great-grandson, Jonathan William Pomeroy; and daughter-in-law, Juanita Gresh.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Gresh; parents: Enrico and Antonia Duriavig; children: Dan Gresh and William Gresh; brother, August Duriavig; and sister, Alberta Nahod.

Florence was a member of St. Marks Church in Gary and St. Joan of Arc in Merrillville, the Principessa Italian Club, Croatian Club and 55 Club. She loved her family first and foremost; and Bingo was a close second.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 20, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Gary Butler officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

Visit Florence's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.