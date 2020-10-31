Florence Juanita Romine

VALPARAISO, IN - Florence Juanita Romine, 98 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born June 30, 1922 in Knox to Herman and Mable (Meyers) Lockridge. Juanita made her career as a nurse's aide at the Whispering Pines in Valparaiso, and worked as an aide on a school bus for handicapped children in Union Township until she was 92 years old. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, and enjoyed her horses, gardening and tending to flowers, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Grandma Sugar". Juanita will be remembered for her feisty personality and the love she had for her family.

On October 18, 1941 she married Mervin O. Krueger, who preceded her in death in 1975. She is survived by their children: Sandra Schultz of Valparaiso, Cheryl Crane of Chesterton, Karla (Travis Lewis) Rogers of Kouts; grandchildren: Teresa (Brandon) Lindsay, Ronald (Debbie) Schultz, Mark (Stacey) Schultz, Lori Choate, Traci Henry, Christopher Rogers; 12 great grandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her second husband, Samuel Romine; four brothers and one sister.

Following cremation, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Juanita's name to Symphony in Chesterton. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.