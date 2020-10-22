Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Florence M. Dywan
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1927
DIED
October 18, 2020

Florence M. Dywan (nee Buda)

CROWN POINT, IN - Florence M. Dywan, a/k/a, GG or The Goodie Gram, celebrated her 93rd and last birthday surrounded by love on August 19, 2020, and passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. She was the last surviving sibling in the Buda family of East Chicago, IN and was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Joe Dywan, who died almost 40 years ago. His five siblings also preceded her.

Florence and Joe Dywan had four children: Jeff (Jacque) Dywan of Marco Island, FL, Carl Michael Dywan of Highland, IN, Connie (Ray) Sullivan of Schererville, IN, and Johanne Dywan Synko of Highland, IN. Florence is also survived by seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Dina (Mike) Pattishall of CA, Abby (David) Fitch of CA, Kate (BJ) Brinkerhoff of IN, Meghan (Larry) Schindler of MA, Sarah (Dave) Whanger of SC, Beau (Kristina) Sullivan of IN, and Hannah Sullivan of TN. She was also Great-Grandmother to Bella and Maddie Pattishall, Shae and Beckett Schindler, Drew and Quinn Brinkerhoff, Braeden and Levi Sullivan, and Arona Whanger. She truly enjoyed watching them all grow and was a special part of their lives. She is also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews. Florence's many, many friends shared her joys – she was always ready for a fun time, especially if it included a nice meal out and a glass of wine (or maybe a small margarita) with family and friends.

Florence was blessed with many special caretakers over the years and was grateful for the excellent care she received from Drs. Hoehn and Ramsey. She spent the final year of her life at St. Anthony's in Crown Point, IN, where she received thoughtful and kind care. Florence was a very giving and compassionate person and she will be missed dearly but forever remembered in many hearts. Funeral Mass Saturday, October 24, 2020 directly at St. Michael the Archangel Church 1 E. Wilhelm Dr. Schererville, IN, with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Martin Dobryznski officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery – Crown Point, IN. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or take a friend to lunch. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact us at 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at SMITSFH.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Michael the Archangel Church
1 E. Wilhelm Dr., Schererville, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Smits Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
My deepest sympathy to the entire family.
I will always remember Flo’s warm, caring and easy going personality...her laugh and smile. Flo was so full of life! She was one of my Mom’s dearest friends...They had so many good times together. She will surely be missed. May you find comfort in all of your beloved memories. I wish I could be there with you to celebrate her amazing life.
Paula Manley (Babincsak)
Family
October 21, 2020
Rest in Peace Auntie Flo . You will always have a special place in our hearts ❤❤
Chris Walter
Family
October 20, 2020
Whenever I saw Flo it was a greeting of a hug and kiss on the cheek and always with a big smile and a warm Hello!!! Spoke Her mind for sure...She will be truly missed by family and friends!!!
Mark Warholic
Friend
October 20, 2020
I loved Aunty Flo; she came to all my special occasions growing up, including graduations, religious ceremonies, and birthday party's. I will never forget her kindness and warmth.
Timothy Ledna
Family
October 20, 2020
Aunt FLo was very special to me. I will miss her.
Andrea Lemon
Family
October 20, 2020
Aunty Flo was a warm and wonderful woman. Many of my fondest childhood memories were of wonderful celebrations with the Indiana family and cousins at her basement holiday parties. I always felt so welcome in her home and she had a wonderful smile I will always cherish. I know she is celebrating in heaven with Uncle Joe.
My condolences to the whole family, and may your wonderful memories bring you comfort .I will always remember her fondly. Amy (Duda) Warman
Amy Warman
Family
October 20, 2020
Flo was an amazing lady. She and Lottie shared a special bond and I’m glad their getting to share time together again. A loving mother and a good family leader. She will be missed.
Jackie and Bishi Louis
Family
October 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Vroni Gallagher
Friend
October 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all .May you find peace and comfort in knowing she in God kingdom now .
Ann Jutkus
Friend
October 20, 2020