Florence M. (Neubauer) Evans

ARIZONA - Florence M. (Neubauer) Evans, age 90, of Arizona, formerly of St. John, IN passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1930 in Chicago, IL to William and Florence (Busse) Neubauer.

Florence was a loving mother to Linda (Jim) Isenberg, Nancy Highwood, Francis "Kelly" (Melissa) Evans, Debra Harder, Susan Evans and Michael (Kathy) Evans; 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren; her beloved cat, Pretty Boy and sisters in law, Carol Neubauer Campbell, Marilyn Neubauer and Stephanie Neubauer. She was preceded in death by her parents; son in law, Warren "Skip" Highwood; siblings, William Neubauer, Robert Neubauer, Ethel Mae Neubauer Born and Richard Neubauer.

Florence was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in St. John, IN and Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Sun City, AZ. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was an avid animal lover and she loved music and dancing.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020. Interment will take place at Chesterton Cemetery, Chesterton, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Dr. P.O. Box 1950 Clarksburg, MD. 20871-1950 or Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or by calling 800-272-3900. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.