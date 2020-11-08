Forrest Vann Peterson

Feb. 19. 1928 - Nov. 1, 2020

CHESTERTON, IN - Forrest Vann Peterson, 92 of Chesterton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born February 19, 1928 in Gary, IN to Emil and Mildred (Johnson) Peterson. Forrest was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and graduated from Valparaiso University with a mechanical engineering degree. He worked at US Steel for 31 years, retiring as a supervisor. Forrest was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Valparaiso and the Calumet Lodge No. 379 F. & A.M. While a resident at Pines Village, Valparaiso he went with the Pines Veterans on the Tour of Duty trip in October 2007.

On August 20, 1955, Forrest married Margaret Downey who survives along with their children: Mary (David) Mosher of Valparaiso and Robert (Michelle) Peterson of Sevierville, TN; grandchildren: Kari (Adam) Williams and Natasha Mosher and Robert and Steve Peterson; and great granddaughters: Taya and Lily Williams, and Baby Williams due March 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Kristina Mosher; and a sister and a brother.

A private family funeral service was held with burial at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.