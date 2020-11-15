Frances D. Lutz

LANSING, IL - Frances D. Lutz, age 97 of Lansing, IL and 1940 class of Hammond High, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She is survived by her daughters: Judy (Rich) Davis of Lynwood, IL, Janet Lutz of Fishers, IN, and her son: Harvey (Donna) Lutz of Niles, MI. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Robert (Jean) Staack, John (Melissa) Lutz, Christopher Lutz, Susan (Isaac) Thotz, and David Davis; sister: Patricia Galdikas of Columbus, IN; two nephews and seven great grandchildren. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Ralph; son, Ralph Jr (Jerry) Lutz; daughter-in-law: Tomoko Lutz; and granddaughter: Sandra Ann Staack.

Fran was retired from the Lansing Country Club where she worked in the office for 17 years. She was an avid Girl Scouter and was a Brownie, Junior, Cadet, and Senior leader. She served on the Girl Scout Board, was Neighborhood Chairman and served for 15 years as secretary to the Penny Carnival Committee.

Fran was also active in the American Legion Auxiliary for Edward Schultz Post 697. She was an officer and served two terms as President and 10 years as secretary. Even into her 90s she continued to sell poppies on Poppy Day. She was a charter member of the Eisenhower School PTA and served in several offices. She was also a hospital volunteer serving 7 1/2 years at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Fran was a 68 years member of the First United Methodist Church in Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the American Legion Auxiliary, Edward Schultz Post 697 in Lansing. A private family gathering was held Saturday, November 14, 2020. www.schroederlauer.com