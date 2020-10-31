Frances Mary Rough

VALPRAISO, IN -

Frances Mary Rough, 93, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born November 22, 1926, in Baltimore, MD to Rudolph and Hannah (Pilachowski) Kaplan and graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore. Fran was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. Fran loved playing bridge with her friends, playing tennis, and golf at Valparaiso Country Club. Fran and her husband, Dick, loved to travel and checked many destinations off of their bucket list. However, it was her dedication to her household that set her apart. She relished providing a loving and nurturing home in which her family could all thrive. She was known by family and friends as one of the world's best cooks! Her family's accomplishments became her own by virtue of motherhood. In her spare time, Fran was a member of Tri Kappa, P. E.O. and the Porter Memorial Hospital Guild.

On June 14, 1947, she married C. Richard Rough, Sr., who survives along with their children: Linda (Bob) Rough, C. Richard (Shirley) Rough, Jr., Nancy (Frank) Rough and Carol (Theresa) Rough; six grandchildren and six great-grand children. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a private family service will be held, along with a Mass of Intention in her name at St.Paul.