Francine Gibson

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Francine Gibson, 63, of East Chicago, IN passed away November 14, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN.

She leaves to cherish three children and one grandchild and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.