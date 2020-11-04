Francis E. Kunkel

MUNSTER, IN - Francis E. Kunkel, 93, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Left to cherish Francis' memory are his loving daughters: Karen (Dane) Young, Mary (Mikeal) Mahurin; and his dear grandson Logan. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, A. Pauline Kunkel, along with his brothers: George, William, Edward, Richard, Robert, Arthur; and sisters: Ruth and Irene. With Pauline, Francis was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church in Munster. Francis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle, who put his family above everything else. He had a sharp mind and a strong constitution, but those who knew him best saw that he wore his heart on his sleeve. He enjoyed watching sports, gardening and reminiscing about fond memories with his family.

A funeral Mass celebrating Francis' life will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM directly at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Rev. Michael J. Yadron officiating. Francis will be entombed directly after at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Those attending the visitation and service are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Franciscan Health Foundation's COVID-19 Franciscan Preparedness & Response Fund (www.franciscanhealthfoundation.org). Solan Pruzin Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com