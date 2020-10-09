Francis L. "Minnie" Joyce

GRIFFITH, IN - Francis L."Minnie" Joyce age 89 of Griffith passed away on Wednesday October 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years; Marilyn, children Sandra (Mike) Benic (Milenko), Nancy Martin, Mark (Joanne) Joyce, grandchildren Eric Perez, Amy Ryan, Kristen Martin, Greg Joyce, Sara Joyce, Kalem Martin, and great-grandchildren Everly, Holden, and Scottie.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents Luke and Margaret Joyce, granddaughter Megen Martin, and siblings Jack Joyce and Elizabeth Artka.

Cremation was chosen and no services have been scheduled at this time.

Francis was an Army Korean War Veteran and retired from Terpstra's Marine and Nichels Engineering. "Mopar Minnie" as he was known was the Chief Engine Builder for Nichels Engineering during the early days of Nascar. His motors were "State of the Art" for the day and helped Chrysler solidify their place in racing. Francis was a member of American Legion Post 66 in Griffith. Francis loved gardening, an avid Chicago Cubs Baseball fan, and enjoyed basketball.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Harbor Light Hospice at 1229 Arrowhead Ct. Crown Point, IN 46307 or to Gary Harm Reduction at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/garyharmreduction.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.