Frank A. Caputo

BURNHAM, IL - Frank A. Caputo, age 71 of Burnham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife: Alison Hagen; sister: Nancy (Dennis) Giometti; niece: Dina Giometti; brother-in-law: Robert Hagen Jr.; friend: Gabriel Gallegos, and his adored dogs: Gizzy and Gandy. Frank was preceded in death by his parents: Bernard and Carmella (nee Molinaro) Caputo.

Frank enjoyed the Whiting Cruise Nights. Prior to retirement he was a service director for the automotive industry. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Frank's care. www.schroederlauer.com


Published by The Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
