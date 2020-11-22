Frank M. Fry, Sr.

DYER, IN/FORMERLY OF SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Frank M. Fry. Sr, age 93, of Dyer, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020. Loving husband of the late Mary Ann T. Fry (nee Mack). Devoted father of Frank (Mary Jo) Fry Jr., Mary Elizabeth Fry, Thomas (Cheryl) Fry, and John (Mary) Fry. Proud grandfather of Michelle, Jeanine, Tyler (Erin), Megan (fiance Nick), Sarah (John) Hanrahan, Austin, and Andrew (Kaitlin); great-grandfather of Sawyer, Molly, Jacob, Sean, and Jacob. Dear brother of the late Alice Mitchell, James (Kay) Mitchell, and Patricia (late Joseph) Clegg. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Manfred and Ruth Fry.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Directly At St. Maria Goretti Church (Masks Required) 500 Northgate Dyer IN 46311. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery – Worth, IL.

For further information, please contact SMITS FUNERAL HOME, JAMES E. JANUSZ DIRECTOR, at 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.