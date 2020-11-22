Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank M. Fry Sr.
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1927
DIED
November 19, 2020

Frank M. Fry, Sr.

DYER, IN/FORMERLY OF SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Frank M. Fry. Sr, age 93, of Dyer, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020. Loving husband of the late Mary Ann T. Fry (nee Mack). Devoted father of Frank (Mary Jo) Fry Jr., Mary Elizabeth Fry, Thomas (Cheryl) Fry, and John (Mary) Fry. Proud grandfather of Michelle, Jeanine, Tyler (Erin), Megan (fiance Nick), Sarah (John) Hanrahan, Austin, and Andrew (Kaitlin); great-grandfather of Sawyer, Molly, Jacob, Sean, and Jacob. Dear brother of the late Alice Mitchell, James (Kay) Mitchell, and Patricia (late Joseph) Clegg. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Manfred and Ruth Fry.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Directly At St. Maria Goretti Church (Masks Required) 500 Northgate Dyer IN 46311. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery – Worth, IL.

For further information, please contact SMITS FUNERAL HOME, JAMES E. JANUSZ DIRECTOR, at 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30p.m.
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate, Dyer, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Smits Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sorry for your loss. I remember your dad driving us to school. He was a very kind and gentle man.
Kevin Horner
Neighbor
November 22, 2020