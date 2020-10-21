Frank W. Zilinger

VALPARAISO - Frank W. Zilinger, 76, of Val-paraiso, passed away peacefully at 12:29 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Northwest Health Hospital, Valparaiso.

He was born September 8, 1944, in Chicago, IL, to Martin and Lucille (Kempa) Zilinger.

Frank honorably served his country for 27 years in the United States Army, retiring in 2004. While serving, he served in the Saudi War and Operation Desert Storm while stationed in Iraq. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and the American Legion Post 94, both Valparaiso. Frank started his employment with Carolina Freight in 1987 and retired from ABF Freight, Dyer, in 2008, after 21 years of service.

On February 7, 1966, in Chicago, IL, he married Holly (Gregory) Zilinger, who survives.

Also surviving are his three children: Frank (Tammy) Zilinger Jr. and Helena May both of Valparaiso and Albert Zilinger of Wyoming; eleven siblings: Peter, Marty, Joe, Kenneth, Richard, Michael (Laura), Larry (Darlene) and Roy (Joan) Zilinger, Theresa (Jim) Mallory, Maryann (Wayne) Skoty and Stella Scott; eight grandchildren: Jeremy, Matthew (Renee), Holly, Timothy, Frankie III, Ashley, Frank II and Jacqueline; and one great grandson, Kyle.

Preceding in death were his parents; and one sister, Joyce Zilinger.

A funeral celebration his life will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 E. Morthland Dr., Valparaiso. Visitation and viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the cemetery chapel. Burial will follow the service at the cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

